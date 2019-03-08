Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Town v Axminster Town: Match Preview

PUBLISHED: 11:01 14 August 2019

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7472. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7472. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Ahead of Sidmouth Town hosting Axminster Town on Wednesday night, here's a preview of everything you need to know going into the game.

League action returns to Manstone Lane tonight as Sidmouth Town host Axminster Town in then South West Peninsula League Premier Division.

It will be a return to Sidmouth for Axminster's Josh Stunell who previously managed the Vikings before leaving in the summer of 2018.

TEAM NEWS

The Tigers are without Connor Swingler who has a broken wrist, apart from that the squad is fully fit.

FORM

Sidmouth began life in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division East with a rocky start as they lost their opening game against Torpoint Atheltic 7-3.

The result means they are 17th in the table with Crediton United, Plymouth Marjons and Torridgeside below them.

Axminster is one of two teams not to have played a league fixture yet this season alongside Elburton Villa.

In pre-season, their form was good as they won three, drew one and lost two. A 6-1 away at Beer Albion was a particular highlight.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Axminster was triumphant in both meetings between the pair in last season's now defunct Division One East league.

The first game came early in the season at Axminster with the hosts taking all three points with a 1-0 win.

The reverse fixture was in April and while Sidmouth did manage to find the back of the net, they lost the game 3-1.

MATCH TIME

The game kicks-off at 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 14. Follow @eastdevonsport for live updates and check www.sidmouthherald.co.uk for a full match report.

Most Read

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

‘What would Superman do?’ - mystery river rescue hero revealed

Al Baker has described the moments finding a woman in the River Sid. Picture: Clarissa Place

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Nearly time for take-off! Timings announced for Sidmouth Air Display 2019

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

‘What would Superman do?’ - mystery river rescue hero revealed

Al Baker has described the moments finding a woman in the River Sid. Picture: Clarissa Place

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Nearly time for take-off! Timings announced for Sidmouth Air Display 2019

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town v Axminster Town: Match Preview

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7472. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth RC pair ‘fly through the eye of the storm’ at the Haldon Forest Flyer meeting

Sidmouth Running Club duo Laura Broughton (left) with Bex MacDonald after finishing the Forest Flyer. Picture:LAURA BROUGHTON

Sidmouth gig crew row to victory at Lyme Regis where they defeat a crew from Bermuda

Sidmouth’s winning Mixed crew; Bob Huntington, Helen Hamilton (Cox), Allan Rodgers, Amanda Bleazard, Nick Thompson, Julie Turner and Linda Wheate. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Sidford Tennis Club continues to offer quality coaching for youngsters

Tennis - generic picture

‘What would Superman do?’ - mystery river rescue hero revealed

Al Baker has described the moments finding a woman in the River Sid. Picture: Clarissa Place
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists