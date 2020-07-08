Clubs able to register players for upcoming Devon and Exeter Football League season

Upottery at home to Sidmouth Town Ref mhsp 11 20TI 9931 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Players can now be registered for clubs competing in the 20/21 Devon and Exeter Football League season.

Clubs can register players via the Whole Game system but must make sure that each player has their own personal email address and telephone number entered.

A photo is also mandatory for each player.

The required Devon FA membership has been deferred until playing begins so for the time being, players can register for the DEFL season without a Devon FA membership.

Several teams have been added to the leagues since a ball was last kicked with Dolton Rangers making their debut having previously played in the North Devon League.

Falcons FC will also be a new face in the division while Beacon Knight return to the league for the first time since withdrawing in 2015.

Axminster Town Reserves return to the league while Ottery St Mary have entered another team for the upcoming campaign.