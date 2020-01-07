Advanced search

Vote for you Exmouth Town December player of the month

PUBLISHED: 10:28 08 January 2020

Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland’s Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland's Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Archant

The final month of 2019 has come to a close which means it's time to choose your Town player of the month.

Exmouth started the month with a Les Phillips Cup success where they defeated Plymouth Parkway by four goals to one.

Ben Steer grabbed a brace while Jordan Harris and Kieran Willdigg also scored.

The following game was a 0-0 draw at home to Hallen but the next game saw the start of a remarkable goalscoring run for Harris.

His two goals in Exmouth's 3-1 away at Bridport were the first of six he would go on to score in the next three games.

Exmouth's Boxing Day fixture at home to Buckland Athletic saw another brace for Harris as Town won 4-2. Tom Gardner and Gillard scored the remaining goals.

Another notable highlight of the month was club captain Jamie Dirrane returning to the side. He netted in Exmouth's final game of the year which was a 4-3 win away at Street. Harris again scored two while Ace High also found the net for the first time in the month.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

