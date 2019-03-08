Fishermen net nine in big home win over Honiton Town Reserves

Beer Albion Reserves opened their home campaign in Division Two of the Macron Devon & Exeter League with a convincing 9-1 victory over local rivals Honiton Reserves, writes Mike Adkin.

The Hippos arrived at the Furzebrake on the back of two defeats and were no match for Beer's more lively and creative second string.

Beer opened the scoring on 10 minutes, with a well worked goal from glovesman Jones's throw out to Ryan King, who found Kyle Gould in space, and a precision pass allowed Jamie Walker to slot home.

However, Beer were given a wake-up call three minutes later when Honiton levelled things up, the Hippos centre forward side footing into Jones's net after some sloppy defending.

Beer re-gained the lead on 29 minutes, when a Jack Harwood flick-on found Jay Catley, who coolly slotted home from close range.

A minute later, an own goal made it 3-1 after a Walker shot went in off a defender via the Hippos' keeper, and on 35 minutes a Walker header put Beer 4-1 ahead and they went into the break 6-1 up following further goals from Jay Catley and Josh Lund.

The second half saw Beer struggle to create any meaningful chances for the first 15 minutes, but Honiton still produced little to suggest they might get back into the game.

However, on 63 minutes King made it 7-1 with probably the best goal of the afternoon, an unstoppable volley from 25 yards out after a poor clearance from the Hippo's keeper.

Substitute Brandon Hopkins completed the scoring, turning well in the box and firing into the net on 78 minutes, and scoring Beer's ninth four minutes later after a spill from the Honiton glovesman.

To their credit, the visitors never gave up in a contest well managed by referee Richard Clutterbuck.

Match sponsors Beer Fish and Chip Shop named captain Louie Dyer as the pick of the Honiton players, but picked the Fisherman's Kyle Gould as the Man of the Match for an excellent midfield display.

Next up for the Fisherman's second string is a Bill Slee cup first round tie at Upottery Reserves on Saturday (September 7), with a later kick-off of 5 pm. Beer Albion 1st team were thrashed 5-0 at Bampton. Joint-managers Mark Rooke and Alan Potter will be looking for a much improved display at the Furzebrake this coming Saturday when the team host Winchester in the first round of the East Devon Senior Cup. The match sponsor is Marine House at Beer and kick-off is 2pm.