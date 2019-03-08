Advanced search

Five-star Otterettes crowned Devon Women’s League Division One runners-up

PUBLISHED: 08:42 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 13 April 2019

Half-time team talk conducted by Mike Ringer, the Ottery St mary ladies team coach. Picture by ANTHONY ROWE

COPYRIGHT-of-ANTHONY-ROWE-L.R.P.S-2018 ALL-RIGHTS-RESERVED

Ottery St Mary ladies are the toast of the Washbrook Meadow club after a 5-2 home win over Seaton Town ladies.

Leading scorer Meg Williams scored four – that takes her to a magnificent 48 goals for the season – and the other goal came from Jess Jenkins.

With University of Plymouth having to forfeit their final two games as they are away on the Easter break, it means that the Otterettes have been crowned runners-up to Division One champions Budleigh Salterton.

A delighted Otterettes head coach, and also Ottery FC club chairman, Mikey Ringer says: “It’s been another wonderful season of improvement across the board with the team. All the credit must go to the wider squad for their individual and collective attitudes to ‘clicking into gear’ this season. Yes, we have had our lows since we began this particular project three seasons ago, but we have also had some great highs and coming runners-up is right up there!”

He continued: “Of course, Meg’s goals have been the key, and it’s been great having a striker to tuck that sort of number of goals away, but I am also keen to sing the praises of the entire squad, who have worked so hard all season, on and off the pitch. They are a complete credit to the club. Together we have grown, and together we will grow more. I fancy there’s been a real effort also for each and every one of the girls to want to have their name etched onto the Digger Ebdon Cup come presentation day.”

