Fixtures and training suspended for ‘non-elite’ football

PUBLISHED: 04:11 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 04:11 06 November 2020

The Football Association has provided an update for ‘non-elite’ football in England following the UK Government’s announcement on new national Covid-19 restrictions that will be in place until Wednesday, December 2.

As a result of the UK Government’s new national Covid-19 restrictions and the publication of bespoke guidance from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport [DCMS], the impact on ‘non elite’ football in England will include the suspension of the following during this period:

• All fixtures and training for Steps 3-6 of the National League System [NLS]

• All fixtures and training for Tiers 3-7 of the Women’s Football Pyramid [WFP]

• All fixtures and training for the Regional NLS Feeder Leagues

• All fixtures and training for The Barclays FA WSL Academy League

• All fixtures and training for FA Girls Regional Talent Clubs

• All fixtures and training for indoor and outdoor youth and adult grassroots football.

The FA’s aim is to ensure that the 2020/21 season is completed at these levels and will liaise with the relevant leagues in the NLS and WFP and the County Football Associations [CFAs] to provide support and establish appropriate options to do so if required.

The UK Government has confirmed that school sport can continue as an exemption during this period.

In addition, the UK Government has confirmed that all Emirates FA Cup First Round fixtures will go ahead as planned this weekend between Friday, November 6, and Monday, November 9.

The ten ‘non-elite’ clubs that remain in the competition will be able to play their fixtures under ‘elite’ protocols. In line with the new national Covid-19 restrictions, these ‘non-elite’ teams were only permitted to train together until Wednesday, November 4.

Restarting football at these levels has taken substantial determination and commitment from stakeholders across the game and The FA would like to thank everyone for their vital contributions. However, health and wellbeing remain the priority, so it is extremely important that clubs, players, coaches, match officials, league officials, volunteers, parents, carers and facility providers adhere to the UK Government’s new national Covid-19 restrictions during this period.

