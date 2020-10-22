Fletcher stars as Sidmouth Warriors U15s hit top spot

Sidmouth Warriors Under-15s bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 home success over Moors Youth.

The victory means that the Warriors stay top of the Exeter and District Youth League.

Having lost the week before, it was very clear from the first whistle, that the Warriors players were keen to ‘set the record straight’.

With changes made and a new formation, Warriors were quickly into their stride and early chances fell to the forward pairing of Will Pulman and Adam Clinch, who were unlucky not to break the deadlock.

Moors had plenty to offer and, as long ball after long ball rained down on the back four, it was only the disciplined defensive work from Finlay Cotton, Callum Liddle and goalkeeper Antonie Nita that kept them at arm’s length and so half-time arrives with the game still seeking its first goal.

Warriors made a bright start to the second half and, even with changes having to be made owing to injuries, the pattern of their paly was not disrupted.

The deadlock was finally broken when Thomas Nichols was able to capitalise on a cross and rifle in a trademark header to put Warriors into the lead.

Now settled with a one goal advantage, Warriors began to relax and some of their football was a joy to watch!

The second goal came when a sublime turn and cross from Christian Pinnock found the marauding Thomas Fletcher, who crowned his Man of the Match performance with a perfect piece of control before slotting past the Moors keeper.

To Moors credit, they kept coming and it was only another great performance from Max Nevell that helped keep the Sidmouth goal intact.

This was a genuine all-round team performance from Warriors who were very good value for the clean sheet success.