Sidmouth and Ottery in football action - weekend preview

PUBLISHED: 14:12 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 29 August 2019

Sidmouth Town FC and Ottery St Mary AFC. Picture: Contributed

Archant

Both Ottery's first team and development squad are playing this weekend while Sidmouth Town enjoy an FA Vase bye.

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7507. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7507. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town - Newton Abbot Spurs (South West Peninsula League Premier Division East) - Wednesday, September 4.

The Vikings don't play this weekend due to receiving a first round bye in the FA Vase but they will play the winners of Cullompton Rangers versus Newquay which is taking place on Saturday.

The next game for Sidmouth is the visit of Newton Abbot Spurs on Wednesday.

Town sit in 13th place in the Premier East table after five games including two wins and three defeats.

Their opponents Newton Abbot are three points ahead in seventh place but could increase that gap with a victory over Welton Rovers on Saturday.

The game takes place at Sidmouth's Manstone Lane home on Wednesday, September 4, at 7.30pm.

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8470. Picture: Terry IfeOttery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8470. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary - Tavistock Association 2nd (Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League South and West) - Saturday, August 31.

The Otters will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season when Tavistock Reserves come to Washbrook Meadows on Saturday.

Ottery got off the mark on last bank holiday Monday when they earned a 2-2 draw against Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves. That point means they are above Paignton Villa at the bottom of the table after three games.

Tavistock Reserves have a 100% record this campaign, winning against Waldon Athletic, Paignton Saints and Plymouth Argyle Development.

Looking ahead to the game, Otters boss Dave Fairweather said it will be another tough game but one his team will relish.

The game kicks off 3pm on Saturday (August 31) at Washbrook Meadows.

Sidmouth Town 2nd - Seaton Town (Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division) - Saturday, August 31.

Sidmouth's reserves take on 12th placed Seaton Town on Saturday.

The Vikings' reserves have been struggling this campaign and find themselves bottom of the table after four games.

They've lost all four of their games so far, conceding 21 goals but will be hoping their fortunes change when they face Seaton.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, August 31, at Manstone Lane.

Bow Amateur Athletic 2nd - Ottery St Mary 2nd (Devon and Exeter Football League Divison Eight) - Saturday, August 31.

Ottery's development squad will be hoping to pick up their first points of this campaign when they travel to Bow Amateur reserves.

The Otters have tasted defeat twice this season starting with a 2-0 home loss against Newton St Cyres last weekend and a midweek 5-4 against Exmouth Town 3rds.

This is their first away game and they will be travelling to the side currently in second place. Bow Amateur can boast a record of one win and a draw and only Exmouth Town 3rds are ahead of them.

The game kicks off at 3pm at Bow Amatuer's ground on Saturday, August 31.

Catch-up on all the weekend's action by visiting www.sidmouthherald.co.uk.

