Freeman at the double as Tipton net first win of the league term

PUBLISHED: 12:38 21 November 2019

Tipton St John at home to Lympstone. Ref shsp 47 19TI 4499. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton St John at home to Lympstone. Ref shsp 47 19TI 4499. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A Jody Freeman double saw Tipton St John register their first win of the Macron League Division One campaign as they defeated Lympstone 2-1.

Tipton St John at home to Lympstone. Ref shsp 47 19TI 4484. Picture: Terry IfeTipton St John at home to Lympstone. Ref shsp 47 19TI 4484. Picture: Terry Ife

It was a first outing for the village side since an October 19, 2-0 Devon Cup defeat at Upottery Reserves.

With six defeats from their first six outings, the win did not see Tipton climb off the foot of the table, but it does mean they head into tomorrows game at University with renewed confidence.

What's more, a win over the students could see Tipton climb two places to third bottom of the table with Lympstone sitting a point above them and Dawlish United are currently third bottom, just two points better off than Tipton.

Tipton follow the trip to University with away games at Newton (November 30), Wellington (December 7) and Dawlish United (December 14).

Tipton St John at home to Lympstone. Ref shsp 47 19TI 4463. Picture: Terry IfeTipton St John at home to Lympstone. Ref shsp 47 19TI 4463. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton St John at home to Lympstone. Ref shsp 47 19TI 4411. Picture: Terry IfeTipton St John at home to Lympstone. Ref shsp 47 19TI 4411. Picture: Terry Ife

