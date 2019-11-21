Freeman at the double as Tipton net first win of the league term

A Jody Freeman double saw Tipton St John register their first win of the Macron League Division One campaign as they defeated Lympstone 2-1.

It was a first outing for the village side since an October 19, 2-0 Devon Cup defeat at Upottery Reserves.

With six defeats from their first six outings, the win did not see Tipton climb off the foot of the table, but it does mean they head into tomorrows game at University with renewed confidence.

What's more, a win over the students could see Tipton climb two places to third bottom of the table with Lympstone sitting a point above them and Dawlish United are currently third bottom, just two points better off than Tipton.

Tipton follow the trip to University with away games at Newton (November 30), Wellington (December 7) and Dawlish United (December 14).

