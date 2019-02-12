Advanced search

Freeman at the double in Tipton triumph

PUBLISHED: 08:15 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 22 February 2019

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9840. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton St John can move to within three points of fifth placed Newtown if they can beat them when they entertain them tomorrow (February 23).

Last Saturday Tipton beat Dawlish United to put six points between themselves and the bottom three in Macron League Division Two.

Jody Freeman (2) and Ash Small scored as Tipton beat Dawlish to claim a fifth win in 14 games. With four of their next six games being at home, Tipton have a great chance of moving towards the three promotion places in what is the third tier of the Macron League. After the home game against Newton Reserves, they entertain basement side Honiton Town Reserves before a tough looking trip to title-chasing Whipton and Pinhoe. Tipton follow that trip into Exeter with back-to-back home games against Crediton United and Uplowman before their March 30 trip to South Devon to take on Dawlish again.

