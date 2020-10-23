Freeman brace as Tipton win again

Tipton St John are on of just three teams in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East to sport an unbeaten record this season after they won 5-1 on their visit to Lympstone.

Jody Freeman scored twice to take his early season tally to five goals in three matches.

Jamie Faulkner also scored a double and there was a single goal from Josh Bradley.

Tipton have now scored 14 goals in three games this season and have had six different scorers.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Tipton entertain an Otterton side that sit third in the table, three points and two placed better off, but they have played two more than Tipton.

Three of the next four games for Tipton are at home for they follow the Otterton game with a home match against Clyst Valley before back-to-back meetings with basement side Honiton Town Reserves.

The other two unbeaten records in the division belong to the top two, Beer Albion, who sit second and Exmouth Rovers, who are top.