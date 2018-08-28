Goalkeeper Finch is outstanding as Sidmouth Warriors U11s are edged out

Sidmouth Warriors Under-11s produced a fine all-round performance before they were narrowly beaten, going down 3-1 to one of the Exeter and District Youth League’s top sides, Topsham.

The Tops started the game playing with real confidence and they dominated the early exchanges, but were unable to find a way past the magnificent Oscar Finch in the Warriors’ goal.

At the other end of the pitch, Lucas O’Connor saw an effort flash just wide of the mark.

The deadlock was finally broken when a Topsham player powered a header home following a corner.

Warriors were quickly level when, after some superb approach play involving Lucas Vivary and Ethan Isaac, Ollie Gibbins rifled the ball home.

What has been very noticeable in the Warriors’ general play over the past few months has been the genuine improvement in their defending and it came to the fore again in this contest with terrific performances from Jamie White, Laurence Coles and Dylan White.

Topsham edged ahead with their second goal, scored just before half-time. After the break there was more excellent end-to-end football with Warriors giving as good as they got.

It was not until the final minute that Topsham made the game safe when they scored their third goal from a superbly struck free-kick.

The Warriors Man of the Match award went to the outstanding Oscar Finch.

Warriors coach Andrew O’Connor had good reason to be delighted with his team’s all-round performance and commitment against one of the top teams in the league.