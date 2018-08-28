Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goalkeeper Finch is outstanding as Sidmouth Warriors U11s are edged out

PUBLISHED: 10:24 18 January 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Warriors Under-11s produced a fine all-round performance before they were narrowly beaten, going down 3-1 to one of the Exeter and District Youth League’s top sides, Topsham.

The Tops started the game playing with real confidence and they dominated the early exchanges, but were unable to find a way past the magnificent Oscar Finch in the Warriors’ goal.

At the other end of the pitch, Lucas O’Connor saw an effort flash just wide of the mark.

The deadlock was finally broken when a Topsham player powered a header home following a corner.

Warriors were quickly level when, after some superb approach play involving Lucas Vivary and Ethan Isaac, Ollie Gibbins rifled the ball home.

What has been very noticeable in the Warriors’ general play over the past few months has been the genuine improvement in their defending and it came to the fore again in this contest with terrific performances from Jamie White, Laurence Coles and Dylan White.

Topsham edged ahead with their second goal, scored just before half-time. After the break there was more excellent end-to-end football with Warriors giving as good as they got.

It was not until the final minute that Topsham made the game safe when they scored their third goal from a superbly struck free-kick.

The Warriors Man of the Match award went to the outstanding Oscar Finch.

Warriors coach Andrew O’Connor had good reason to be delighted with his team’s all-round performance and commitment against one of the top teams in the league.

Most Read

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday and remains in force today. Picture: Met Office.

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

Sio^n Roe now 22 is making a documentary about the death of his father when he was only 10 and hopes it can inspire others who have struggled with loss. Picture: Sio^n Roe

Sidbury resurfacing works close roads for two weeks

Road closed

Most Read

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

#includeImage($article, 225)

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sidbury resurfacing works close roads for two weeks

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town set for tough test at Elmore

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8491. Picture: Terry Ife

Mighty Meg nets 11 on a special weekend for the Otters

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7832. Picture: Terry Ife

Goalkeeper Finch is outstanding as Sidmouth Warriors U11s are edged out

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth and Tipton top early indoor cricket league table

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth Running Club’s Trig Training sessions going well

The Sidmouth Running Club sociable Trigs training group. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists