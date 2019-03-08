Advanced search

Goalkeepr Whitelock stars as Sidmouth Raiders net point

PUBLISHED: 13:52 12 March 2019

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Raiders Under-15s shared four goals with Seaton Town in an entertaining Exeter and District Youth League meeting.

A feature of the Raiders performance were a pair of headers during what was an even contest played at a windswept Sidford.

Raiders began the brighter of the teams and their early endeavours were rewarded with a clever headed goal from midfield dynamo Cory Rogers.

However, almost immediately, parity was restored by the visiting side! For the next 20 minutes both teams tested out the other’s defence, but both stood firm and half-time arrived with the game all square.

After the break, both teams increased the tempo of their games and the deadlock was broken with a terrific move from Raiders.

The move began with Yan Mercan using his trademark strength and determination to burst through the Seaton defence and, when the ball was deftly floated up towards talented winger Ryan Kubaczka, he made no mistake with a close-range header.

The Raiders’ cause was then dealt a blow when defender Ethan Gribble was unfortunate to sustain a nasty injury which ended his game prematurely.

Seaton levelled for the second time with a stunning finish that gave Raiders glovesman Freddie Whitelock no chance of keeping out.

The Raiders’ Man of the Match award went to goalkeeper Whiteloc, who appears to be growing in stature in every game he plays. Zac Lascelles also impressed again in the heart of the Raiders’ defence.

