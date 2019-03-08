Advanced search

Good Evans! Joel nets sensational goal as Sidmouth Raiders U15s are edged out in derby game

PUBLISHED: 11:27 24 March 2019

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Sidmouth Raiders Under-15s suffered last minute heartbreak when they went down to a last-gasp goal in their Exeter and District Youth League meeting with Brixington Blues that ended 4-3 in favour of the Exmouth-based side.

Raiders played their part in a thoroughly entertaining contest between two well-matches outfits.

Amongst many highlights for the Raiders faithful were the brace of goals scored by central defender, now turned goal-machine, Yan Mercan.

There was also a superb long-range strike from Man of the Match Joel Evans who scored what is undoubtedly now a serious contender for the Raiders’ ‘goal of the season’ award!

Indeed, both the strike – and the ‘pots goal’ celebrations will live long in the memory of those who saw it!

