Good Evans! Joel nets sensational goal as Sidmouth Raiders U15s are edged out in derby game
PUBLISHED: 11:27 24 March 2019
Archant
Sidmouth Raiders Under-15s suffered last minute heartbreak when they went down to a last-gasp goal in their Exeter and District Youth League meeting with Brixington Blues that ended 4-3 in favour of the Exmouth-based side.
Raiders played their part in a thoroughly entertaining contest between two well-matches outfits.
Amongst many highlights for the Raiders faithful were the brace of goals scored by central defender, now turned goal-machine, Yan Mercan.
There was also a superb long-range strike from Man of the Match Joel Evans who scored what is undoubtedly now a serious contender for the Raiders’ ‘goal of the season’ award!
Indeed, both the strike – and the ‘pots goal’ celebrations will live long in the memory of those who saw it!