Good Evans! Joel nets sensational goal as Sidmouth Raiders U15s are edged out in derby game

Sidmouth Raiders Under-15s suffered last-minute heartbreak when they went down to a last-gasp goal in their Exeter and District Youth League meeting with Brixington Blues that ended 4-3 in favour of the Exmouth-based side.

Raiders played their part in a thoroughly entertaining contest between two well-matches outfits.

Amongst many highlights for the Raiders faithful were the brace of goals scored by central defender, now turned goal-machine, Yan Mercan.

There was also a superb long-range strike from Man of the Match Joel Evans, who scored what is undoubtedly now a serious contender for the Raiders’ ‘goal of the season’ award!

Indeed, both the strike – and the ‘post goal’ celebrations – will live long in the memory of those who saw it!