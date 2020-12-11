Beer Albion too strong for Dawlish United

Beer Albion Enter Lockdown with Derby Defeat Archant

Fishermen up to fourth in the table

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beer Albion resumed their campaign in the Devon and Exeter League Premier East Division with a resounding 6-2 victory at Dawlish United.

Alex Paget gave the Fishermen a dream start by scoring the opener inside two minutes and Jacob Hale looped in a second shortly after.

Dawlish managed to regroup and halved the deficit following a quickly-taken free-kick, despite the Albion protests.

The hosts then managed to draw level from a superb individual effort but Beer showed why they are fighting at the top end of the table, responding brilliantly to restore the two-goal cushion.

Captain Chris Long was first to help change the pattern and then Tom Perry scored his first goal for the club to make it 4-2.

George Harwood effectively ended the contest with a fabulous 25-yard drive on the hour and Beer added some final gloss to the win with a late Hale penalty.