Beer Albion too strong for Dawlish United
PUBLISHED: 06:21 11 December 2020 | UPDATED: 06:21 11 December 2020
Fishermen up to fourth in the table
Beer Albion resumed their campaign in the Devon and Exeter League Premier East Division with a resounding 6-2 victory at Dawlish United.
Alex Paget gave the Fishermen a dream start by scoring the opener inside two minutes and Jacob Hale looped in a second shortly after.
Dawlish managed to regroup and halved the deficit following a quickly-taken free-kick, despite the Albion protests.
The hosts then managed to draw level from a superb individual effort but Beer showed why they are fighting at the top end of the table, responding brilliantly to restore the two-goal cushion.
Captain Chris Long was first to help change the pattern and then Tom Perry scored his first goal for the club to make it 4-2.
George Harwood effectively ended the contest with a fabulous 25-yard drive on the hour and Beer added some final gloss to the win with a late Hale penalty.
