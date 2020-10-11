Grover at the double as Otters move six points clear

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary sit six points clear at the top of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West table after a 3-0 Washbrook Meadow success over Paignton Villa.

The victory means that Billy Rouse’s side have now kept clean sheets in three successive matches and its now over four-and-a-half hours since the Otters conceded a goal!

Indeed, such was the control that the Otters held throughout the contest that glovesman Jacob O’Callaghan, who won the September Ottery Player of the Month award, did not have a serious save to make.

Mind you, once again the Otters’ goalkeeper could be heard from first minute to last cajoling his team mates and keeping things organised in front of him.

Pete Grover added two more to his growing tally of goals this season, his first finishing a slick move where he got on the end of a Dan Gill through-ball before expertly finishing with his left foot.

His second came from the spot after Luka Nickles was fouled in the box.

The ever impressive Ben Lawrence capped his Man of the Match performance with his first Ottery goal, rising highest in a busy area to head home a corner well delivered by Liam Carey.