Hale stars as Fishermen net convincing win away at Chard Town

After a narrow defeat in their opening game against Feniton, Beer Albion’s Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier East campaign took off with a convincing 4-0 win away at Chard Town 2nd’s, write Mark Rooke and Richard Honnor.

The Fishermen made a sluggish start giving the ball away too cheaply and they had an early scare when Chard hit the crossbar from a corner.

But as the game went on, Beer took control through intelligent football and their high work rate.

Beer opened the scoring in the 26th minute when Jay Catley hit a superb cross-field pass to Jacob Hale who put in an inch-perfect cross for Chris Long to fire the ball in off the upright.

The pace and work rate of Jacob Hale, Giles Basson and Tom Perry going forward was proving to much for Chard to handle and it was no surprise when the Fishermen increased their lead.

Chris Long played a ball across the Chard penalty box for Hale, on debut, to slot home his first goal for the club.

After the break Beer keeper Elliot Driver was forced to make an excellent double save when the Chard striker was allowed to race through unchallenged.

But the introduction of Jake Dack and Brooklyn Wilkins restored some needed composure and forced Chard back on their heels.

The Fishermen’s third goal came when Tom Perry beat two players out wide before squaring the ball across goal for Hale to net his second.

Chard threw players forward to salvage something from the game, but Beer’s defence held firm and Basson sealed the 4-0 victory with a late strike.

Managers Rooke and Potter were delighted with the performance and attitude of their players.

Rooke enthused: “We have been forced to rebuild our squad this season and we knew it would take time for the them to gel.

“This performance showed that things are beginning to take shape sooner than expected. So many players had fine games, but for two goals and two assists on his first start as well as a very good all-round performance, my Man of the Match was Jacob Hale.”

In Saturday (October 17), Beer entertain Whipton & Pinhoe (3pm). The match sponsor is Harvey Green.