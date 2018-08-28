Advanced search

Harwood nets as Beer Albion book East Devon Senior Cup semi-final spot

PUBLISHED: 13:20 15 January 2019

Beer Albion progressed to the semi-finals of the East Devon Senior Cup, winning 1-0 in a evenly-matched, entertaining contest at the Furzebrake, writes Richard Honnor.

Beaten finalists on two previous occasions [in 1954 by Exeter City Reserves and by Cronies last season], the Fishermen are now just two victories away from winning this trophy for the first time.

Beer, with Pedro Fontes, who in his first start of the season made a huge difference with his creativity and bite in the tackle and with John Cooper at his tenacious best, dominated the middle of the park. With player-boss Richard Walker performing with composure and assurance at centre back and the pace and energy of Harwood brothers George and Jack on either flank, the Fishermen’s formation looked well-balanced.

The two sides traded chances in a well-contested first half, but it was not until the 79th minute that the contest saw its one and only goal. George Harwood’s pass sent Vincent away down the left and he took on the defender and crossed into the area where Harwood scuffed his shot, the ball hitting his shin and somewhat fortunately creeping just inside the post.

The Fishermen almost scored again in added time when substitute Ed Karajev’s effort was scrambled away via the post by the Clyst keeper, but one goal proved enough to secure Beer’s passage into the semi-finals.

There were some outstanding contributions on both sides. For the visitors, centre back Chris Lane was a dominant figure, but sponsors Beer Coastguards awarded the Man of the Match honour to Beer midfielder John Cooper.

On Saturday (January 19), Beer will need to be at the top of their game for the home league fixture against Cronies. Kick off at the Furzebrake is at 2:15 pm and the match sponsors are Kenworthy and Arbourne Builders.

Beer Reserves, who drew 2-2 away at Clyst Valley Reserves last Saturday, are away to Winchester for a Division Three encounter.

Read a more detailed report now at www.midweekherald.co.uk

