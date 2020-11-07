Advanced search

Hat-trick for Pitter as Ottery trounce Axmouth 8-0

PUBLISHED: 09:31 07 November 2020

Ottery Reserves' man of the match Connor Lovering

Rikki Pitter bagged a hat-trick for Ottery St Mary Reserves, as they trounced Axmouth United 8-0 to consolidate second position in Division 2 East of the Joma Devon and Exeter Football League.

Rian Antat, Sam Pyne, Connor Hannaford, Aiden Pearcy and Darren Carr were also on target for the Otters.

It was a disappointing weekend for Beer Albion in the Premier East Division, going down to a 4-1 defeat at local rivals Feniton Town, although the second team did brighten the mood with a 10-1 thumping of Honiton Town Reserves in Division 1 East.

In the same division, Tipton St John drew 2-2 at home to Clyst Valley Reserves.

Sidmouth Town Thirds endured a frustrating 3-2 defeat at Pinhoe and the Fourths also enter lockdown with a loss in the memory banks, going down 5-2 at Lympstone Reserves in Division 4 East.

