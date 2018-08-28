Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hollox stars as doubles from Banfield and Rutter see Ottery Under-18s to victory

PUBLISHED: 11:55 10 January 2019

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-18s were good value for their Devon League 5-3 Washbrook Meadow win over Broadclyst.

What made the victory all the more impressive was that the Otters came back from two goals down to secure the points.

It was during the first 20 minutes that the visitors scored both their goals, perhaps making the most of the fact that the Otters went into the game off the back of defeats in their two previous games – and Broadclyst having some new players since the two teams had met earlier in the campaign.

They eventually found their feet in the contest and, when Sam Pyne was hauled down in the area, Lewis Banfield confidently tucked the resultant penalty away to see the Otters trail by just a single goal at half-time.

In the second half the Otters increased the tempo of their game and it was no more than they deserved when, following an impressive right wing move, Ben Rutter found the back of the net. A second from Banfield – this one when he turned home a cross from Joe Hollox – saw the Otters into the lead.

The advantage was doubled when Rutter scored his second. The visitors did net a third, punishing the home back line when they failed to clear the ball, but it did not affect the outcome of the contest as Todd Gilronan marked another impressive shift on the left wing with the Otters’ fifth and final goal, after which the home side closed the game out in some comfort.

In what was another fine all-round team performance, the Ottery Man of the Match award went to Joe Hollox.

Most Read

Enormous fatberg discovered in East Devon sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Sidmouth has a fatberg; but what is it?

Example of a fatberg. Picture: Thames Water

Footage shows county’s largest fatberg in Sidmouth sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Could this be Sidbury’s secret wartime bunker?

A model of what an operational base might have looked like. CREDIT: STAYBEHINDS.COM

Alarming figures revealed in education survey

Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 52 18TI 7237. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

10 of the prettiest Peak District towns and villages

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 great walks in the Peak District

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 of the best spa breaks in and around Derbyshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

2018 Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards - the winners revealed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why you should visit Hilton Wild Wood Nature Reserve

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Hollox stars as doubles from Banfield and Rutter see Ottery Under-18s to victory

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth ladies bowl to emphatic Foxlands win over Kingsley

Bowls.

Late winner gives Beer narrow win in East Devon derby at Upottery

Beer Albion 2nds at home to Otterton 1st team. Ref mhsp 48 18TI 5521. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club trio run superbly in South West cross-county championships

Sidmouth Running Clubs Kirsteen Welch with her medals at the South West Cross Country Championships. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

New fitness expo to show benefits of exercise on mental health

Lauren Clapp who is organising the fitness expo. Picture: Lauren Clapp
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists