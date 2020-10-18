Hughes and Slater net as Sidmouth Town bag superb success at Ivybridge Town

Sidmouth Town upset the form book as they returned from their South West Peninsula League Premier East game at Ivybridge Town 2-1.

The Bridgers had won their previous five games including a Tuesday night 5-0 win over Torpoint Athletic while the Vikings had sat out the previous 18 days and had not played since a 6-2 defeat last month at home to Torridgside.

However, Town have ‘previous’ for such splendid away performances - who can forget that 6-3 win at Cullompton in September?

The win at Erme Valley came about thanks to a magnificent all-round team display and goals from Ethan Slater and Scott Hughes saw the side to a 2-1 success.

Speaking post match, Town boss Danny Burwood sais: “The lads were simply superb and deserve so much credit for their combined efforts against a very good Ivybridge side.

“We can - indeed should - take lots of confidence from this terrific away performance and success.”

The win means the Vikings are now the highest placed of the three East Devon-based teams playing in the SWP League Premier East.

They sit 13th with a dozen points from eight games, Honiton Town are 14th with 11 points from 11 games and Axminster Town sit 17th with six points from 10 games.

Next up for Sidmouth Town is a home game this Wednesday (October 21) to a Torrington side that will start the game at Manstone Lane (7.30pm) sitting three places and six points better off than the Vikings having played three games more.