Hughes at the double as Sidmouth Town win derby match under the Manstone Lane floodlights
PUBLISHED: 22:08 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 22:08 23 September 2020
Archant
Sidmouth Town chalked up a second successive South West Peninsula League Premier East success with a 3-1 win over Axminster Town.
The game, played under the Manstone Lane floodlights on Wednesday night, saw two goals from Scott Hughes and one from Joe Miller as the Vikings made it three wins from five starts this fledgling league season.
The success also means Town are up into the top half of the Premier East table.
Next up is Saturday’s (September 26) trip to Brixham and the Vikings are back in midweek action next Wednesday night with a Manstone Lane meeting with Torridgeside (7.30pm).
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.