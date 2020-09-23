Hughes at the double as Sidmouth Town win derby match under the Manstone Lane floodlights

Sidmouth Town Football Club ahead of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign. Picture: STFC Archant

Sidmouth Town chalked up a second successive South West Peninsula League Premier East success with a 3-1 win over Axminster Town.

The game, played under the Manstone Lane floodlights on Wednesday night, saw two goals from Scott Hughes and one from Joe Miller as the Vikings made it three wins from five starts this fledgling league season.

The success also means Town are up into the top half of the Premier East table.

Next up is Saturday’s (September 26) trip to Brixham and the Vikings are back in midweek action next Wednesday night with a Manstone Lane meeting with Torridgeside (7.30pm).