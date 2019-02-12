Hughes scores 11th goal of league campaign as Town Reserves fail University examination

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8488. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town Reserves were beaten 6-3 when they visited University of Exeter Reserves for a Macron League Division One game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Callum Cross, Scott Hughes and Jack Miller scored the Town goals, but it was a disappointing result for Town, who had beaten the students at Manstone Lane 3-2 when the sides met in late November.

Scott Hughes remains the team’s top scorer – he now has 11 goals to his name in a dozen starts. He’s closely followed by Callum Cross, who netted his ninth in 13 starts in the game at University and the other main scorer for the Town second team is Jake Boyland, who currently has eight goals in his 10 starts.

It’s back-to-back defeats now for the Vikings second string, but this loss was a first league reversal since an October 27, 5-1 defeat at Chagford.

The game at University was Town’s 11th of what will be a 20-game league campaign. They currently sit eighth in the 11 team section and are four points better off than Chard Town Reserves.

In terms of forthcoming matches, tomorrow (Saturday) Town entertain Hatherleigh at Manstone Lane (3pm) and then they have three successive away league games with visits to fourth placed Bampton (March 16), basement-dwellers Chard Town Reserves (March 23) and second placed Lapford (March 30).