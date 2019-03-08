Ilsley hat-trick as Otterettes net first ever derby success over the Robinettes of Budleigh

Louise Ilsley, scored a hat-trick as Ottery St Mary got the better of near-neighbours Budleigh Salterton in a Westward Developments Devon Women's League Premier Division played under the Greenway Lane, Budleigh floodlights, writes SpursTom.

These two sides have been close rivals since Ottery St Mary entered the league at the start of the 2016/17 season since when the teams have produced some good competitive league and cup football, scoring a total of 42 goals between them in the previous eight encounters, Budleigh holding the upper hand with seven victories with the other games ending all square.

The Otters came out of the blocks determined to change the balance and showed their intention going at the Robinettes from the off.

The hosts looked disorganised as first Meg Williams opened the scoring following a defensive error and then more hesitancy in the area allowed Kathryn Brown to find the back of the net directly from a corner kick. Things got worse for Budleigh and, when Louise Isley netted it was 3-0 to the Otterettes and all within the first 15 minutes of the contest!

The hosts pulled a goal back when an Erica Guppy free-kick was neatly stroked low into the bottom right hand corner of the net by midfielder Katy Harkness.

Ottery's three goal advantage was soon regained however and it came after Budleigh goalkeeper Maddie Walsh made a fine initial save, but, the clearance fell to the feet of Louise Isley and her shot sailed past three defenders and into the empty net. An enthralling first half saw one more goal and it was scored by the home side with the Robinettes' Bec Long crashing a thunderous 25 yarder into the net to see the teams troop off at the break with Ottery holding a 4-2 lead.

The start of the second period saw Ottery having to deal with a lot of pressure, corner after corner were being conceded, and visiting keeper Shannon Newman was performing splendidly, but most concerning were the number of chances squandered. Having survived this onslaught, Ottery raised their game.

The Budleigh management team made several tactical changes in an attempt to get back into the game, but the gamble did not pay off for the impressive Louise Isley deservedly completed her hat-trick and the scoring, to give Ottery St Mary a 5-2 victory enabling them to record their first local derby triumph over the Robinettes. It was a bad evening at the office for Budleigh, who know they can do much better.