Jarrett nets only goal as Town second team bag rare clean-sheet success

PUBLISHED: 10:32 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 15 March 2019

Sidmouth Town at home to Hatherleigh. Ref shsp 11 19TI 1010210. Picture: Terry Ife

An Ollie Jarrett goal saw Sidmouth Town Reserves to only their second clean-sheet success of the season as they edged out Heavitree United in a Macron League Division One game at Manstone Lane.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Town Reserves are away at a Bampton side that sit fourth in the table, two places and four points better off than Town, who have played a game fewer.

The Town seconds now have a date for their Grandisson Cup tie with Division Six side Bradninch and it is Tuesday, March 26, with a 7.15pm kick-off. Town thirds were in Golesworthy Cup action on Wednesday night, winning 6-2 at Ottery St Mary U18s.

Town thirds have a Macron League Division Five game at home to Upottery tomorrow. The visitors sit third in the table while Town are bidding to move onwards and upwards from their current third bottom status. Town fourths were beaten 1-0 at home by Pinhoe Spartans last Saturday and tomorrow they travel to The Village Inn (3pm).

Tipton St John went down 2-0 last weekend in their Macron League Two meeting with title-chasing Whipton and Pinhoe.

Tomorrow, Tipton play the first of back-to-back home games when they entertain Crediton United Reserves (3pm).

The Mid Devon side sit seventh, two places and four points better off than Tipton who have played a game fewer.

