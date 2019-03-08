Jenkins nets successive hat-tricks as Sidmouth Town win away and make cup progress

Sidmouth Town have enjoyed a very good past week as they followed up Saturday’s clean sheet league success at Liverton with a Tuesday night 5-2 win over Lyme Regis under the Manstone Lane floodlights to book a place in the last eight of the Morrison Bell Cup.

Saturday’s trip to basement boys Liverton saw Town secure only their third clean sheet win of the season – they had previously beaten Honiton Town 1-0 at home and 1-0 away.

It was a Will Jenkins hat-trick that saw Town bank the points against a plucky home side.

Town joint boss Kev Tooze said: “Going down there we knew it was a potential banana skin. Let’s face it, everybody who meets Liverton at the moment ‘expects’ to win, but they are battling for their lives and they are not a bad side. We were good value for the win, which was gained in horrible conditions; the wind was blowing so hard that, at times, standing up was a task!”

He continued: “However, even in those conditions the lads stuck to their principles and, when the chances came along, certainly for young Will, he did the business!”

Tooze was also delighted to see his side bag a clean sheet. Goalkeeper Dan Wreford and back four Dan Churchill, Ben Miller, Matt Salter and Chris Duchenski were the five responsible for the ‘shut-out’.

Tooze said: “Credit to the back four and the goalkeeper. In those conditions it was no small feat keeping a clean sheet.”

Will Jenkins continued his hat-trick scoring exploits on Tuesday night as Lyme Regis were knocked out of the Morrison Bell Cup.

Tooze said: “Tuesday night was a slick performance all round and Will [Jenkins] again scored a treble.

“Tuesday was more of a team show than Saturday, but then the lads were not hindered by the strong winds that blighted the shift down at Liverton.”

Ferenc Bodor and an own goal accounted for the other two Town goals against Lyme Regis.

Also through to the Morrison Bell last four are Macron League Premier side Upottery, who beat Budleigh Salterton 2-0, and there are two more quarter-finals ties outstanding with Ottery St Mary and Feniton meeting at Ottery on Tuesday night (March 26) and then Cronies and Newtown meet at Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton on April 4.