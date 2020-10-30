Advanced search

Jody Freeman continues Tipton scoring form

Action from the Honiton Town 6-3 defeat at Bovey Tracey. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

Josh Bradley, Jody Freeman and Conor McNamara-Campbell, scored the goals as Tipton St John defeated Otterton 3-1 to continue their unbeaten start to the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East campaign.

Two of the Tipton scorers, Freeman and Bradley, also picked up red cards in a well-contested derby game!

Freeman has scored in each of the four Tipton games so far and has six goals in total to date.

Tipton have scored 17 goals and conceded six in their first four games of this season.

Tipton are one of three teams in the section yet to taste defeat. The other two unbeaten sides are the only two to sit above them in the table; leaders Exmouth Rovers and second placed Beer Albion Reserves.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Tipton travel to meet a Clyst Valley Reserves side who did not play last weekend, but lost the Saturday before, beaten 4-1 at home by Beer.

