Johnson hat-trick as Ottery Under-15s net big win over North Tawton

Jake Johnson scores the first of his hat-trick in the victory over North Tawton at Washbrook Meadows. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER Archant

A Jake Johnson hat-trick helped Ottery U15s to their first win of the season with an 8-2 crushing of North Tawton, writes Stephen Upsher.

Ottery U15 defender Tom Bennett in the thick of the action in the Washbrook Meadows win over North Tawton. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER Ottery U15 defender Tom Bennett in the thick of the action in the Washbrook Meadows win over North Tawton. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

The win lifts Addy Carpenter’s side up to fifth place in Division One of the Exeter & District Youth League.

It was the visiting side that made the brighter start to the game played at Washbrook Meadows.

Indeed, they would have opened the scoring but for a fine save from Ottery glovesman Jack Hembrow.

Ottery broke the deadlock on 10 minutes when the ever-dangerous Jake Johnson latched onto a through-ball, rounded the keeper and placed the ball in the back of the net.

Six minutes later it was 2-0 with Sam Gleeson tucking away a penalty awarded after a hand ball offence in the visiting penalty area.

At the other end of the pitch, Fin Lashbrook made a great defensive block to keep the visitors out.

Jake Blackmore rattled the visitors’ cross bar on 28 minutes with a thumping 20-yard strike before, minutes later, Seb Copp made it 3-0, firing home from close range.

On 36 minutes it was 4-0 and this time the scorer was Man of the Match, Jack Carpenter, sending the ball high over the visiting keeper with a finely judged strike.

Just before the break North Tawton benefited from a defensive slip-up to claw one back.

Into the second half and Ottery were playing some nice flowing football, with Johnson, Finn Upsher, Jake Blackmore and Ollie Milton combining well in attack, and it wasn’t long before they extended their lead.

Johnson netted his second of the game, latching onto a Gleeson corner, making space and rifling the ball home from 20 yards.

North Tawton weren’t finished and they hit the crossbar before Ottery boss Carpenter shuffled his pack and sent Tom Brown on in midfield.

Finn Upsher made it 6-1 midway through the second half, heading home a well-measured cross from the young Carpenter.

Tom Brown hit a thunderous shot narrowly wide before Johnson clinched his hat-trick with a lightning break, rounding the keeper and firing into an empty net.

There was still time for Brown to get on the scoresheet with his first for the club, firing home from close range after good work from Blackmore.

“That was much better,” said Carpenter at the final whistle, “I’m really pleased with that performance and we’ve shown today that we can score goals from so many positions.”

Ottery travel to second-placed South Moulton on Saturday (October 24) for what is expected to be a tough test.