Johnson nets four goals as Town fourths see off Exmouth Town thirds

Sidmouth Town Reserves are in action tomorrow (Saturday) when they visit Colyton for a Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier Division game.

The Vikings’ second string were in action last Saturday when they entertained a Feniton side that departed Manstone Lane with the points after a 2-1 win.

Freddie Cotton scored the Town goal.

The Town third team are also in action tomorrow when they entertain East Budleigh in a Joma League Division Two East fixture.

Last Saturday, Town thirds played out a 0-0 draw with Feniton Reserves, this a week after a 5-0 win over Colyton Reserves with the goals for the Vikings that day being scored by Barney Gillies (2), Mark Paton, Corey Rogers, who also ended the game with a yellow card and Max Tooby.

Town fourths were emphatic 7-1 winners last week when they took on Exmouth Town thirds in a Joma League Division Four East game.

Richard Johnson took the goal scoring honours with a four-goal haul while Kyle Rogers bagged a brace and sub Ben Teague also scored.

There’s no game tomorrow for the Town fourth team.

Sidmouth Town third team are in action next Thursday night when they travel to take on high-flying Axminster Town Reserves (7.30pm).