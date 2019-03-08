Joy stars as Sidmouth Warriors U15s end season with win at Honiton

Sidmouth Warriors who have just completed another fine season in the Exeter and District Youth League. Picture STFC Archant

Sidmouth Warriors Under-13s wrapped up their 2018/19 Exeter and District Youth League campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat to South Molton and a fine 3-1 success over Honiton.

First up, a Thursday evening visit to South Molton where Warriors were up against the team sitting top of the table!

It turned out to be a close encounter with both teams contributing so much from first whistle to last. South Molton scored what proved to be the only goal of the first half and added to it after the break.

However, Warriors, with Finn Cotton excelling in his new midfield position, dominating the middle of the pitch, and good value for the Man of the Match award, halved the deficit with a sweet volley from Christian Pinnock.

The home side held on in a frenetic finish, but Warriors played a he part in a terrific game of football.

Two days later Warriors travelled to Honiton where they fell behind to an early home goal only to swiftly restore parity. Urged on by influential skipper Callum French, it was no more than Warriors deserved when Man of the Match Charles Joy turned the ball home from close range.

With Dev Nair orchestrating things from midfield it was no surprise when Callum Liddle fired Warriors into the lead.

Honiton hit back, but had no joy against a Warriors defensive unit in which Ben Elsom and Max Nevell were outstanding.

The final goal of the game, and the campaign, was scored by Jamie Pitter.

The result means that Warriors finish the lead season in fourth place and only one point off second place! There's a new resolve about this team who will no doubt come back next season as an Under-14 team looking to win the league title.