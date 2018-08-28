Advanced search

Late winner gives Beer narrow win in East Devon derby at Upottery

PUBLISHED: 11:47 10 January 2019

Beer Albion 2nds at home to Otterton 1st team. Ref mhsp 48 18TI 5521. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion 2nds at home to Otterton 1st team. Ref mhsp 48 18TI 5521. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion first team made a great start to 2019, travelling to local East Devon rivals Upottery for their latest Macron League top flight game and unexpectedly bagged the three points, winning 2-1, writes Richard Honnor.

Forced to concede most of the possession, Beer put up a typical fighting rearguard display to thwart their opponents, who had won their previous four league matches.

Playing neat football, Upottery were a goal up at half-time through a header from a corner-kick.

After the break the home side continued to dominate the possession, but lacked the cutting edge in the final third. On the few occasions that they threatened the Beer goal, Upottery found young keeper Elliot Driver in fine form.

The Fishermen’s equaliser came from striker Tom Vincent midway through the second half after an incisive counter-attack.

The introduction, with 20 minutes to play, of substitutes Richard Walker and Pedro Fontes, saw Beer pose a greater offensive threat and they snatcched a dramatic last-gasp winner when centre back Joe Adkin’s firm header from a corner kick was cleared off the line only to ricochet off another Upottery defender and into the net!

Referee Brian Perryman blew his whistle for full-time immediately afterwards, leaving Upottery somewhat stunned at the final score line!

On Saturday (January 12), Beer host Clyst Valley in an all Premier Division East Devon Senior Cup quarter-final tie. Kick-off at the Furzebrake is at 2pm and the match sponsors are Beer Coastguards.

