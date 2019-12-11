Liddle at the double as Sidmouth Warriors U14s see off Dawlish

Sidmouth Warriors Under-14s who were 3-1 winners when they took on Dawlish in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting. Picture: CHRIS ELSOM Archant

Such has been the soggy nature of the football season to date that Sidmouth Warriors Under-14s have only played two of their Exeter & District Youth League campaign and their second outing came last Saturday, just 18 days before Christmas, writes Steve Birley.

Warriors have continued to train on a regular basis and the hard work on the training ground was clear for all to see as they made a lively start to their meeting with Dawlish.

They were on the front foot from the first whistle and, in the early exchanges, a Charles Joy shot whistled past the post.

The pressure continued and it was no more than they deserved when Callum Liddle scored from close range to give Warriors the lead.

Dawlish responded well and restored parity to the contest midway through the first half.

There began a period offend-to-end football with both sides asking questions of the others defence.

In the Warriors back line, Thomas Nicholls and Finn Cotton formed a terrific partnership which made sure that any genuine chances for Dawlish were few and far between.

Warriors began the second half as they had started the match and only a wonderful save denied Christian Pinnock restoring the lead.

However, with control taken of the midfield it was not long before Warriors fashioned another opportunity with Liddle weaving his through the middle third of the pitch before rifling the ball beyond the Dawlish glovesman to make it 2-1.

Again Dawlish hit back, but they were denied a second goal of their own by an excellent performance from Warriors goalkeeper Anthony Nita.

As the game wore on, Man of the Match Ben Elsom was able to capitalise on a tiring Dawlish team as he thumped the ball home to seal a 3-1 success.