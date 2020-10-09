Advanced search

Local football action on Saturday, October 10

PUBLISHED: 09:19 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 09 October 2020

The Joma Devon & Exeter League local action for tomorrow features a Premier East game at Manstone Lane with Sidmouth Town Reserves entertaining table-topping Feniton.

Town Reserves were also in league action last night (Thursday) with a game at Axminster Town Reserves, check out how they got on at www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

There are two mouth-watering East Devon derbies in Division One East with Otterton making the trip across to Furzebrake to tackle Beer Albion Reserves while Tipton St John entertain East Budleigh.

The Division Two East action sees Ottery St Mary Reserves travel to Colyton Reserves and, in Division Four East there’s home action for Sidmouth Town 4ths, taking on Seaton Town Reserves while, in the same division, Otterton Reserves are on the road with a game at Falcons FC.

