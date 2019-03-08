Local football action on the first Saturday of November

Sidmouth Town Reserves are in action tomorrow (Saturday) with a Macron League Premier Division Manstone Lane meeting with University.

With the Vikings sitting bottom of the top flight table having banked just three points from their first 10 outings, they will be keen to bag themselves another win against a student side that sit 10th in the table having won three and lost four of their seven outings in the league so far this season.

Sidmouth Town thirds, who currently sit third from bottom in the Macron League Division Four table, travel to Mid Devon to meet a Cheriton Fitzpaine side that sit immediately below them in the table. It's all very close at the foot of the Division Four table with Sidmouth Town thirds, Cheriton and Colyton Reserves all having three points for their efforts to date.

Sidmouth Town 4ths, who have not won since a September 21, 5-2 success over Sandford Reserves, are in home action, taking on University 7ths at Sidford. The students are currently third in the Division Seven table.

Beer Albion take a break from league duties to contest a Devon Premier Cup tie at their Furzebrake home.

The opposition are Plymouth and West Devon League outfit Plymouth Hope, who sit second bottom of the Premier Division having won one and lost three of their league games so far this term.

Tipton St John are without a game and so their next action will be a Macron League Division One game next Saturday (November 9) when they entertain Wellington looking to bring to an end a sequence of six straight league losses.

Otterton are in Devon Senior Cup action with a visit to fellow Macron League side Westexe Park Rangers.

The Tiverton-based side sit fourth in Division Three while Otterton are 10th in Division Two.

Otterton Reserves are in Macron League Division Six action with a home game against Cullompton Rangers Reserves.

Completing the local league football on the first Saturday of November, Ottery St Mary's Development XI have a home game against Amory Green Rovers

With the clocks having gone back last week the league kick-off times are now 2.15pm, as are this weekend's cup ties.