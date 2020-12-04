Advanced search

Local football this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:06 04 December 2020

Football

Football

Archant

Plenty of action in the Devon and Exeter League

Sidmouth Town Reserves will be hoping for a change in fortunes when football returns to the Devon and Exeter League this weekend.

The Vikings host Upottery on Saturday and the two sides currently occupy the bottom positions in the Premier East Division, so a great opportunity to register points..

Seaton Town and Beer Albion are on their travels, taking on Whipton & Pinhoe and Dawlish United respectively.

Tipton St John are unbeaten in Division 1 but will need maximum points against Lyme Regis Reserves to close the gap on Exmouth Rovers and Beer Albion Reserves, as the top two teams face each other.

In Division 2, Ottery St Mary Reserves travel to Cranbrook and Sidmouth 3rds host Exeter United. Ottery St Mary 3rds host Lympstone Reserves in Division 4, Sidmouth 4ths travel to Otterton Reserves and Seaton Reserves welcome Falcons.

