Local football round-up - Town Reserves end losing run / Tipton beaten agai

Sidmouth Town Reserves brought to an end their early-season Macron League Premier Division losing run when they defeated Seaton Town 4-3 at Manstone Lane.

A Rikki Pitter hat-trick and a goal from Jack Miller saw the Vikings' second string to their first win of the new league term.

In Division One Tipton St John sit bottom of the fledgling table after three straight defeats. They lost last midweek, 3-1 at Chard Town Reserves where their consolation goal was netted by Jack Hatswell and then, last Saturday, Tipton travelled to Thorverton where they lost 4-0.

In Division Two, Otterton shared six goals with hosts Tedburn St Mary. Cameron Brown (2) and Gary May scored the Otters goals.

Sidmouth Town III made a winning start to their Macron League Division Four campaign, beating Cheriton Fitzpaine 5-2 at Sidford.

Mark Rasmussen (2), Mark Tett, Sam Thomas and Kieran Fayter-Smith scored the Town goals.

In Division Six, Otterton Reserves scored three times in their home meeting with Chagford, but shipped seven! Josh Fuller, Joe Poulten and Daniel Tapp scored the Otterton goals.

Sidmouth Town 4ths have enjoyed back-to-back wins at the start of their Division Seven campaign. Their latest outing ended with them winning 3-0 at Exeter-based City Raiders thanks to goals from Freddie Cottam, Peter Hazell and Josh Simpson.

In terms of local action tomorrow (Saturday); top billing goes to the South West Peninsula League Premier East game at Manstone Lane between Sidmouth Town and Millbrook (3pm).

As for Macron Devon & Exeter League action, well, there is precious little of that for local sides as the next two Saturday's are turned over to early season cup ties.

However, Sidmouth Town Reserves have a Premier Division game - and it's a swift return meeting with Seaton Town as the Vikings make the short trip across to Colyford Road (3pm).

Tipton St John are in Devon Senior Cup action with a visit to South Devon League side Broadhempstone (2pm) while Otterton host Uplowman in a Bill Slee Cup tie (2pm).

Sidmouth III are also in Bill Slee Cup action - they entertain Halwill (2pm) and Otterton Reserves make the short trip to East Budleigh for a Football Express Cup tie (2pm).

Sidmouth Town 4ths are also away, in their case they visit Witheridge Thirds where they will contest a Geary Cup tie (2pm).