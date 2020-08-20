Local sides discover which division of the Joma Devon & Exeter League they will be playing in next season

The Joma Devon & Exeter League are planning to begin the 2020/21 season on Saturday, September 19, writes Steve Birley.

The league have announced a new make-up of 11 divisions with the structuring thought to have been done to as to keep travelling to a minimum in light of the continuing Coronavirus pandemic.

in terms of our local clubs, both Sidmouth Town Reserves and Beer Albion will play in Premier East along with nine other sides.

Tipton St John, Otterton and Beer Albion Reserves will all come up against each other in Division One East while Ottery St Mary Reserves and Sidmouth Town III will meet in Division Two East. Axminster Town Reserves, who will look very much like last season’s Premier Division Upottery, will also play in this division.

Ottery St Mary III, Sidmouth Town IV and Otterton Reserves will all grace Division Four East.

The full breakdown of the league is:

Premier East

Beer Albion

Chard Town Res

Colyton

Dawlish Utd

Feniton

Kentisbeare

Lyme Regis

Seaton Town

Sidmouth Town Res

University of Exeter Res

Upottery

Whipton & Pinhoe

Premier West

Alphington Res

Bampton

Bow AAC

Chagford

Crediton Utd Res

Elmore Res

Exwick Villa Res

Hatherleigh Town

Lapford

Newtown Res

Thorverton

Winchester

Division One East

Beer Albion Res

Clyst Valley Res

Dunkeswell Rovers

East Budleigh

Exmouth Rovers

Exmouth Spartans

Honiton Town Res

Lyme Regis Res

Lympstone

Otterton

Teignmouth Res

Tipton St John

Division One West

Alphington III

Halwill

Heavitree United Res

Newton St Cyres

North Tawton

Sandford

Tedburn St Mary

University of Exeter III

Uplowman Athletic

Wellington Res

Westexe Park Rangers

Winkleigh

Division Two East

Axminster Town Res

Axmouth United

Bishops Blaize

Colyton Res

Cranbrook

East Budleigh Res

Exeter United

Feniton Res

Millwey Rise

Ottery St Mary Res

Pinhoe

Sidmouth Town III

Division Two West

Bampton Res

Broadclyst

Central

Culm United

Devon Yeoman

Hemyock

Okehampton Argyle Res

Sampford Peverell

South Zeal

St Martins Res

University of Exeter IV

Division Three East

AFC Exe

Awliscombe

Cranbrook United

Dawlish United Res

Devon Yeoman Res

Farway

Offwell Rangers

Topsham Town Res

Upottery Res

Winchester Res

Division Three West

Amory Green Rovers

Bradninch

Bravehearts

Broadclyst Res

Central Res

Chagford Res

Cheriton Fitzpaine

Cullompton Res

Elmore III

Witheridge Res

Division Four East

Bradninch Res

Dawlish Utd III

Exmouth Town III

Falcons

HT Dons

Millwey Rise Res

Otterton Res

Ottery St Mary III

Seaton Town Res

Sidmouth IV

Division Four Central

Beacon Knights

Cheriton Fitzpaine Res

City Raiders

Cranbrook United Res

Kenn Valley United

Newton St Cyres Res

Priory

Tedburn St Mary Res

Thorverton Res

Whipton & Pinhoe Res

Division Four West

Amory Green Rovers Res

Bickleigh

Bow AAC Res

Dolton Rangers

Morchard Bishop

North Tawton Res

Okehampton Argyle III

Sandford Res

Westexe Park Rangers Res

Witheridge III