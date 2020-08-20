Local sides discover which division of the Joma Devon & Exeter League they will be playing in next season
PUBLISHED: 10:47 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 20 August 2020
Archant
The Joma Devon & Exeter League are planning to begin the 2020/21 season on Saturday, September 19, writes Steve Birley.
The league have announced a new make-up of 11 divisions with the structuring thought to have been done to as to keep travelling to a minimum in light of the continuing Coronavirus pandemic.
in terms of our local clubs, both Sidmouth Town Reserves and Beer Albion will play in Premier East along with nine other sides.
Tipton St John, Otterton and Beer Albion Reserves will all come up against each other in Division One East while Ottery St Mary Reserves and Sidmouth Town III will meet in Division Two East. Axminster Town Reserves, who will look very much like last season’s Premier Division Upottery, will also play in this division.
Ottery St Mary III, Sidmouth Town IV and Otterton Reserves will all grace Division Four East.
The full breakdown of the league is:
Premier East
Beer Albion
Chard Town Res
Colyton
Dawlish Utd
Feniton
Kentisbeare
Lyme Regis
Seaton Town
Sidmouth Town Res
University of Exeter Res
Upottery
Whipton & Pinhoe
Premier West
Alphington Res
Bampton
Bow AAC
Chagford
Crediton Utd Res
Elmore Res
Exwick Villa Res
Hatherleigh Town
Lapford
Newtown Res
Thorverton
Winchester
Division One East
Beer Albion Res
Clyst Valley Res
Dunkeswell Rovers
East Budleigh
Exmouth Rovers
Exmouth Spartans
Honiton Town Res
Lyme Regis Res
Lympstone
Otterton
Teignmouth Res
Tipton St John
Division One West
Alphington III
Halwill
Heavitree United Res
Newton St Cyres
North Tawton
Sandford
Tedburn St Mary
University of Exeter III
Uplowman Athletic
Wellington Res
Westexe Park Rangers
Winkleigh
Division Two East
Axminster Town Res
Axmouth United
Bishops Blaize
Colyton Res
Cranbrook
East Budleigh Res
Exeter United
Feniton Res
Millwey Rise
Ottery St Mary Res
Pinhoe
Sidmouth Town III
Division Two West
Bampton Res
Broadclyst
Central
Culm United
Devon Yeoman
Hemyock
Okehampton Argyle Res
Sampford Peverell
South Zeal
St Martins Res
University of Exeter IV
Division Three East
AFC Exe
Awliscombe
Cranbrook United
Dawlish United Res
Devon Yeoman Res
Farway
Offwell Rangers
Topsham Town Res
Upottery Res
Winchester Res
Division Three West
Amory Green Rovers
Bradninch
Bravehearts
Broadclyst Res
Central Res
Chagford Res
Cheriton Fitzpaine
Cullompton Res
Elmore III
Witheridge Res
Division Four East
Bradninch Res
Dawlish Utd III
Exmouth Town III
Falcons
HT Dons
Millwey Rise Res
Otterton Res
Ottery St Mary III
Seaton Town Res
Sidmouth IV
Division Four Central
Beacon Knights
Cheriton Fitzpaine Res
City Raiders
Cranbrook United Res
Kenn Valley United
Newton St Cyres Res
Priory
Tedburn St Mary Res
Thorverton Res
Whipton & Pinhoe Res
Division Four West
Amory Green Rovers Res
Bickleigh
Bow AAC Res
Dolton Rangers
Morchard Bishop
North Tawton Res
Okehampton Argyle III
Sandford Res
Westexe Park Rangers Res
Witheridge III
