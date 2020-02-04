Advanced search

Long marks impressive return from injury with five goals for Sidmouth Raiders U16s

PUBLISHED: 13:23 04 February 2020

Goal!

Goal!

Archant

Sidmouth Raiders Under-16s were in clinical mood when they hosted Honiton Hippos in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting, defeating their East Devon opponents 14-1.

Raiders were - in a word 'rampant' - as they tore into the visitors who fell behind to an early penalty firmly despatched by Josh O'Connor.

Once the opening goal went in, the floodgates opened and the opposition net was hit time and again!

Leading the way in terms of the goal scoring honours was Frank Long who marked an impressive return to action from injury by netting no fewer than five of the goals!

Joel Evans, who led the Honiton defence a merry dance from his position on the wing, bagged a hat-trick and there were two goals from both Freddie Dorman and leading scorer Corey Rogers, with Jake Talbot completing the goal count with a fine individual effort.

At the other end of the pitch, both Miles Lewis and Reuben Bennett looked very comfortable in the Raiders back line.

This is the final season of youth football for this particular group of Sidmouth footballers and they are clearly intent on enjoying every game from now until the end of the campaign.

Most Read

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Housewares manager: Plans for seven homes above revamped Sidmouth store was ‘future-proofing’ measure

Housewares, in Fore Street, has been revamped to offer a more pleasant experience for customers. Picture: Google

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidford’s two pubs suffer chimney fires

The Blue Ball suffered a chimney fire around 12.30pm on Saturday 22nd January. Fire crews were called to the building and closed off the road after heavy smoke was being emitted back inside the pub. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 0261-04-11AW

Radio presenter to give speech at opening of Ottery retirement complex

Most Read

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Housewares manager: Plans for seven homes above revamped Sidmouth store was ‘future-proofing’ measure

Housewares, in Fore Street, has been revamped to offer a more pleasant experience for customers. Picture: Google

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidford’s two pubs suffer chimney fires

The Blue Ball suffered a chimney fire around 12.30pm on Saturday 22nd January. Fire crews were called to the building and closed off the road after heavy smoke was being emitted back inside the pub. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 0261-04-11AW

Radio presenter to give speech at opening of Ottery retirement complex

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Long marks impressive return from injury with five goals for Sidmouth Raiders U16s

Goal!

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

Sidmouth Under-15s into Devon Plate final after thrilling win at OPMs

Action from the Sidmouth U15s game at Old Plymothian and Mannamedian. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Beer Albion edged out in close encounter of a derby kind against Colyton

The Beer Albion senior players with some of the clubs juniors at the club's Centenary Celebration match against Axminster Town. Picture RICHARD HONNOR
Drive 24