Long marks impressive return from injury with five goals for Sidmouth Raiders U16s

Sidmouth Raiders Under-16s were in clinical mood when they hosted Honiton Hippos in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting, defeating their East Devon opponents 14-1.

Raiders were - in a word 'rampant' - as they tore into the visitors who fell behind to an early penalty firmly despatched by Josh O'Connor.

Once the opening goal went in, the floodgates opened and the opposition net was hit time and again!

Leading the way in terms of the goal scoring honours was Frank Long who marked an impressive return to action from injury by netting no fewer than five of the goals!

Joel Evans, who led the Honiton defence a merry dance from his position on the wing, bagged a hat-trick and there were two goals from both Freddie Dorman and leading scorer Corey Rogers, with Jake Talbot completing the goal count with a fine individual effort.

At the other end of the pitch, both Miles Lewis and Reuben Bennett looked very comfortable in the Raiders back line.

This is the final season of youth football for this particular group of Sidmouth footballers and they are clearly intent on enjoying every game from now until the end of the campaign.