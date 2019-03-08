Long strike sees Beer make Devon Premier Cup progress

Beer Albion eased into the second round of the Devon Premier Cup with hard-fought 1-0 victory against East Allington from the South Devon League Premier Division, in front of a good crowd of 70 at the Furzebrake, writes Mike Adkin.

The visitors arrived at the Furzebrake having won their opening two games, and having beaten Beer 4-1 in the opening round two years previously.

Unlike most games this season the Fishermen started extremely well and played their best football through the first half, controlling the pace of the game and moving the ball out well from the back.

Their dominance paid off, and they opened the scoring in the 40th minute, Finley Rooke sliding the ball into Jamie Walker, he very calmly and skilfully placing the ball into the path of Chris Long who superbly lifted the ball over the advancing keeper.

Although going into the break 1-0 up, East Allington were always in the match, and the second half was very different, with the visitors raising their game and becoming more of a challenge for the Beer defence.

However, the Fishermen always looked in control, with keeper Elliot Driver's goal rarely threatened.

Several opportunities went begging for Beer to put the game to bed, but the East Allington defence continued to frustrate, and with their keeper making two excellent saves.

The game was played in an excellent spirit throughout, and well refereed by Colin Thomas.

Although all the Beer players performed well, match sponsor, Alison Arbourne, picked out George Harwood as man of the match for an excellent defensive display.

Beer Reserves were also in action; they went out of the Devon Senior Cup, beaten 5-0 by Tamar View from Division One of the Plymouth and West Devon League.

Next up for the Furzebrake faithful is another home fixture with the Fishermen entertaining Hatherleigh in a Premier Division game what is being sponsored by Woozies Deli (3pm).

Beer Reserves face a tough Division Two game at Elmore Reserves who, like the Fishermen, boast a 100 per cent record so far this league season.