Mighty Mercan plays up to the cameras with five-goal haul in Sidmouth Raiders victory

PUBLISHED: 10:56 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 01 March 2019

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Raiders Under-15s player Yan Mercan certainly knows how to mark an occasion.

The youngster scored five of his team’s goals as Honiton Town were beaten 6-5 in a thrilling Exeter and District Youth League game.

As for the youngster marking an occasion – his parents were filming the action as part of the lad’s GCSE PE coursework and so have his goals captured on camera!

Raiders made a slow start and shipped two very early goals to be put well and truly on the back foot. The Raiders’ revival was launched in the 20th minute when Mercan took a pass from Josh O’Connor before running on and drilling the ball home.

Soon after, parity was restored to the contest as the striker scored his second and, after a period of end-to-end action, Raiders went ahead for the first time with a spectacular long-range strike from lively winger Joel Evans.

The start of the second half was once again a poor one from a Raiders perspective and, just as they had done at the start of the first half, they conceded a pair of early goals to find themselves 4-3 down! A key moment was the introduction from the bench of Freddie Dorman, making a welcome return to action after an injury lay-off. Dorman was soon at the heart of things with his pace and accurate passing.

Mercan struck to level things up at 4-4, but Honiton hit back with a fifth of their own, only for Mercan to score his fourth to leave the game back in the balance at 5-5. With the game seeming destined for a draw, Mercan muscled his way through the Honiton defence to score his fifth and seal his team a superb 6-5 success.

