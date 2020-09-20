Advanced search

Mitchell stars as Otterton complete superb comeback in opening day success

PUBLISHED: 20:47 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:47 20 September 2020

Otterton 1st team line up before launching a new Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign with a thrilling 5-4 win over Teignmouth. Picture: JASON SEDGEMORE

Otterton 1st team line up before launching a new Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign with a thrilling 5-4 win over Teignmouth. Picture: JASON SEDGEMORE

Archant

Otterton began the new Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign in style as they won a thrilling encounter with Teignmouth 5-4, coming back from 4-2 down to bank the points.

The Otters made a nervy start to the game and were quickly two goals down!

An early change saw Lee Mitchell introduced from the bench and, in a tactical switch, he took up a forward role while Ryan Wright moved back to right back and almost instantly the tide started to turn.

The Otters halved the deficit before the break with a header from Jamie Cardwell.

It was a much more fluent Otterton that began the second half, but again they shipped an early goal to trail 3-1.

Mitchell fired them back into contention, but the Teigns’ two-goal advantage was swiftly restored with a shot from the halfway line!

With 70 minutes on the clock, the comeback began with Dale Roberts whipping in a free-kick that evaded everybody, including the Teigns glovesman before nestling in the back of the net.

With five minutes remaining, Otterton won another free-kick and this time Cameron Brown stepped forward to rifle the ball into the top corner to make it 4-4!

The closing stages were played at a frenetic pace with chances coming at both ends of the pitch.

However, the decisive final moment came with a Ryan Mitchell goal that was greeted with great excitement by a good turnout at Stantaway.

After the game, the Man of the Match award, sponsored by Pizza Buona, was presented to Lee Mitchell.

Otterton are back in action on Saturday (September 26) with an away game at Dunkeswell Rovers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Spate of burglaries, including one at Newton Poppleford, prompts warnings

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New community café aims to offer a break from coronavirus misery

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Visit Sidmouth: New website to boost town launched

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Beer restaurant ‘learns lesson’ after second raid

UK Border Agency.

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Spate of burglaries, including one at Newton Poppleford, prompts warnings

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New community café aims to offer a break from coronavirus misery

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Visit Sidmouth: New website to boost town launched

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Beer restaurant ‘learns lesson’ after second raid

UK Border Agency.

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Elsom at the double as Sidmouth Warriors edge out St Martins

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

SWP League issue a ‘Coronavirus pandemic appeal’ to member clubs

Sid Valley Biodiversity Report: Bringing back the Devon Whitebeam

The Devon Whitebeam's fruit, known as Sorb Apples. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Budleigh sailor Ben Cornish swaps Olympic dream for a place in the coveted Americas Cup

The INEOS boat being put through its paces ahead of the 2021 Americas Cup being held in New Zealand. Picture: BEN CORNISH

Mitchell stars as Otterton complete superb comeback in opening day success

Otterton 1st team line up before launching a new Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign with a thrilling 5-4 win over Teignmouth. Picture: JASON SEDGEMORE