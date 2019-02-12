Nevell stars as Sidmouth Warriors U13s complete season’s double over Dawlish

Action from the Sidmouth Warriors 3-1 win over Dawlish. Picture CHRIS ELSOM Archant

Sidmouth Warriors Under-13s strengthened their hold on a top three berth in the Exeter and District Youth League Division Two as they confidently defeated Dawlish 3-1.

The Sidmouth Warriors U13 Man of the Match, Max Nevell in action during the 3-1 win over Dawlish. Picture CHRIS ELSOM The Sidmouth Warriors U13 Man of the Match, Max Nevell in action during the 3-1 win over Dawlish. Picture CHRIS ELSOM

Having beaten the South Devon side on the opening day of the season, Warriors were confident prior to the game and they made a confident start.

Indeed, the pace of the early exchanges was fast and Warriors were soon ahead as Will Pulman cut in from the right flank before rifling the ball into the roof of the Dawlish goal.

The early goal clearly boosted Warriors, but Dawlish were well organised and played with a mixture of determination and spirit.

As the first half wore on, Warriors were able to make changes to underline the strength in depth this age group has.

Indeed, one of the changes, Max Nevell, scored the second goal and it was a classic too!

When the ball was only partially cleared, Nevell received the ball on the edge of the area and promptly struck the sweetest of half-volleys to arrow the ball into the back of the net.

After the break, Dawlish made a bright start and they scored to half the deficit.

However, Warriors were soon back in charge.

With Jake Paget immense in defence and Christian Pinnock marshalling the midfield, Warriors began to create further chances and the third goal duly arrived when, after some terrific approach play from Max Nevell, the ball was fed through to Ben Elsom who was able to slot past the Dawlish keeper to complete the scoring.

In what was a fine all-round show, Max Nevell was richly deserving of the Man of the Match award.