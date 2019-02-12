Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Nevell stars as Sidmouth Warriors U13s complete season’s double over Dawlish

PUBLISHED: 13:13 07 March 2019

Action from the Sidmouth Warriors 3-1 win over Dawlish. Picture CHRIS ELSOM

Action from the Sidmouth Warriors 3-1 win over Dawlish. Picture CHRIS ELSOM

Archant

Sidmouth Warriors Under-13s strengthened their hold on a top three berth in the Exeter and District Youth League Division Two as they confidently defeated Dawlish 3-1.

The Sidmouth Warriors U13 Man of the Match, Max Nevell in action during the 3-1 win over Dawlish. Picture CHRIS ELSOMThe Sidmouth Warriors U13 Man of the Match, Max Nevell in action during the 3-1 win over Dawlish. Picture CHRIS ELSOM

Having beaten the South Devon side on the opening day of the season, Warriors were confident prior to the game and they made a confident start.

Indeed, the pace of the early exchanges was fast and Warriors were soon ahead as Will Pulman cut in from the right flank before rifling the ball into the roof of the Dawlish goal.

The early goal clearly boosted Warriors, but Dawlish were well organised and played with a mixture of determination and spirit.

As the first half wore on, Warriors were able to make changes to underline the strength in depth this age group has.

Indeed, one of the changes, Max Nevell, scored the second goal and it was a classic too!

When the ball was only partially cleared, Nevell received the ball on the edge of the area and promptly struck the sweetest of half-volleys to arrow the ball into the back of the net.

After the break, Dawlish made a bright start and they scored to half the deficit.

However, Warriors were soon back in charge.

With Jake Paget immense in defence and Christian Pinnock marshalling the midfield, Warriors began to create further chances and the third goal duly arrived when, after some terrific approach play from Max Nevell, the ball was fed through to Ben Elsom who was able to slot past the Dawlish keeper to complete the scoring.

In what was a fine all-round show, Max Nevell was richly deserving of the Man of the Match award.

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Owner’s commitment to Sidmouth store following Axminster closure announcement

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Pupil excluded for taking knife to school

The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Sidmouth’s priciest properties of 2018 revealed

Sidmouth as seen from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Let the good times flow, new ‘Rivers of Ink’ tattoo studio set to open

Stewart Lucas, known as the 'head bear' of the studio, tattooing. Picture: Silver Street Tatoos

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Owner’s commitment to Sidmouth store following Axminster closure announcement

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Pupil excluded for taking knife to school

The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Sidmouth’s priciest properties of 2018 revealed

Sidmouth as seen from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Let the good times flow, new ‘Rivers of Ink’ tattoo studio set to open

Stewart Lucas, known as the 'head bear' of the studio, tattooing. Picture: Silver Street Tatoos

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club receive superb sponsorship from local company

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club celebrate their sponsorship with Gilbert Stephens Solicitors. Picture SIMON HORN

Nevell stars as Sidmouth Warriors U13s complete season’s double over Dawlish

Action from the Sidmouth Warriors 3-1 win over Dawlish. Picture CHRIS ELSOM

Carpenter at the double in Tipton triumph

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife

Williams brace as Otterettes splash their way to success at Plainmnoor

Basson nets debut race in Beer Reserves’ derby win over Lympstone

Picture: Terry Life
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists