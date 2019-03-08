Advanced search

New player Bennett makes his mark with hat-trick in Sidmouth Warriors U14 cup win

PUBLISHED: 12:30 02 October 2019

Sidmouth Warriors U14s who made a winning start to their League Cup campaign with an 8-0 win over Okehampton. Picture: CHRIS ELSOM

Sidmouth Warriors U14s who made a winning start to their League Cup campaign with an 8-0 win over Okehampton. Picture: CHRIS ELSOM

Sidmouth Warriors Under-14s sailed into the next round of the Exeter & District Youth league Cup after an 8-0 win away at Division One side Okehampton.

Warriors, looking the part in their new kit generously sponsored by Thomas Westcott, made a confident start.

Despite the difficult conditions, Warriors moved the ball around well and they scored the opening goal when Ryan Barnes scored a fine solo goal.

However, soon after netting Barnes picked up an injury and was forced out of the action, but his replacement, Dev Nair, made an instant impression setting up goals for Finn Cotton and Max Nevell and half time arrived with Warriors holding a commanding 3-0 lead.

Okehampton began the second half with renewed energy, but they got no change out of the impressive Warriors back line of Tom Cload, Callum French and new centre-back Callum Liddle.

Another new player to the team this season, Tommy Bennett, then benefitted from some delightful play involving Thomas Nicholls and Will Pulman before drilling the ball home from the edge of the area.

Two trade-mark long range shots then gave Bennett a quick-fire second half hat-trick, a feat that also saw him land the Warriors' Man of the Match award.

Barnes came back on, and was set-up by the excellent Charles Joy, to net his second before Chris Pinnock capped a great all-round team performance scoring his teams eighth and final goal. In the next round Warriors will face Crediton.

