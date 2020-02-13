Advanced search

Nita save ensures another Sidmouth Warriors U14 success

PUBLISHED: 11:14 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 13 February 2020

Archant

Sidmouth Warriors Under-14s were 2-1 winners when they travelled into Exeter to meet Pinhoe Spartans.

Warriors, who like most teams this season, have ensured something of a stop-start campaign with lots of weather related interuptions, started the game well and it was no surprise when they struck first with Charles Joy tucking home a Callum Liddle cross.

Warriors bossed the early exchanges and thought that they had a second, but the 'goal' netted by Finn Cotton was disallowed for an earlier infringement. Pinhoe grew into the contest and, late in the first half, they levelled things up.

However, the lead was swiftly restored with Tommy Bennett the scorer to send Warriors into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Pinhoe were much sharper throughout the second half, but, with the midfield pairing of Ben Elsom and Man of the Match Thomas Nicholls in dominant and, with captain Callum French leading his defence by example making tackle and tackle and Tom Cload presenting himself as a formidable central defender infront of 'safe hands' goalkeeper Anthony Nita, Warriors looked increasingly in control of proceedings.

There were some 'near things' and it needed a stunning finger-tip save from Nita to keep out a late Pinhoe free-kick.

At the other end of the pitch, Thomas Fletcher was a whisker away from bagging his side a third, but it proved not to be needed as the final whistle blew to signal a narrow, but richly deserved, Warriors success, one that sees the team move into second place in the table.

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Seafront wall survives ‘significant’ test posed by Storm Ciara

The test glass panel in Sidmouth stood up to Storm Ciara. Picture: East Devon District Council

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

FOR SALE: Italian diner La Rosetta put on the market a month after redevelopment plans were refused

La Rosetta in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Stonesmith

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Seafront wall survives ‘significant’ test posed by Storm Ciara

The test glass panel in Sidmouth stood up to Storm Ciara. Picture: East Devon District Council

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

FOR SALE: Italian diner La Rosetta put on the market a month after redevelopment plans were refused

La Rosetta in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Stonesmith

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Netball Club teams continuing to go from strength to strength

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s. Picture: SNC

Sidmouth Running Club Beginners Group, progressing at pace

Sidmouth Running Club head coach Tim Mitchell presenting certificates to the first three members of the latest beginners group, Jane Stein, Nikki Gosney and Lee-Ann Thomson, to acknowledge the trio completing the non-stop three mile route, Picture: SRC

Nita save ensures another Sidmouth Warriors U14 success

Otter Garden Centre reveals big amount raised for Hospiscare

Otter Garden Centre team members with Otter Vale Friends of Hospiscare and Richard Cousins from Hospiscare (centre back). Picture: Hospiscare

FOR SALE: Italian diner La Rosetta put on the market a month after redevelopment plans were refused

La Rosetta in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Stonesmith
Drive 24