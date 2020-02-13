Nita save ensures another Sidmouth Warriors U14 success

Archant

Sidmouth Warriors Under-14s were 2-1 winners when they travelled into Exeter to meet Pinhoe Spartans.

Warriors, who like most teams this season, have ensured something of a stop-start campaign with lots of weather related interuptions, started the game well and it was no surprise when they struck first with Charles Joy tucking home a Callum Liddle cross.

Warriors bossed the early exchanges and thought that they had a second, but the 'goal' netted by Finn Cotton was disallowed for an earlier infringement. Pinhoe grew into the contest and, late in the first half, they levelled things up.

However, the lead was swiftly restored with Tommy Bennett the scorer to send Warriors into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Pinhoe were much sharper throughout the second half, but, with the midfield pairing of Ben Elsom and Man of the Match Thomas Nicholls in dominant and, with captain Callum French leading his defence by example making tackle and tackle and Tom Cload presenting himself as a formidable central defender infront of 'safe hands' goalkeeper Anthony Nita, Warriors looked increasingly in control of proceedings.

There were some 'near things' and it needed a stunning finger-tip save from Nita to keep out a late Pinhoe free-kick.

At the other end of the pitch, Thomas Fletcher was a whisker away from bagging his side a third, but it proved not to be needed as the final whistle blew to signal a narrow, but richly deserved, Warriors success, one that sees the team move into second place in the table.