Otterettes all set for Friday night derby under the Budleigh Salterton floodlights

Ottery St Mary ladies are in action tonight (Friday) when they make the short trip to Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton to renew rivalries with the Robinettes.

The Otterettes made it two wins out of two in their Westward Developments Devon Ladies' Football League Premier Division season last Sunday as they defeated Exeter University 7-2 at Washbrook Meadow.

The students had already been to Ottery this season with the teams meeting in an October cup tie which the Otterettes had won 10-3.

For this latest meeting the student side was clearly strengthened by a number of first team players, while the home side went into the contest missing a number of key players.

However, a key element of the Otterettes this season is the fact they have developed real strength in depth and the wider squad was trawled to field an eleven for the second league game of the season.

The match turned out to be an enthralling one, certainly for the first half, during which time the lead changed hands a couple, of times, but after the break the Otterettes took charge to run out deserved winners.

Meg Williams, who this season has her player sponsorship covered by Devon Haylage, took the honours in terms of goal scoring as she helped herself to another four and there was a hat-trick Louise Ilsley, who is sponsored by Stage Engage.

Team manager Mikey Ringer, who is also the main Ottery St Mary Football Club chairman, said: "While Meg and Louise got the goals and, of course, played their usual key roles in the team, the bottom line is that we have a very genuine and honest team now with no 'stars' - the focus is certainly on maintaining a collective togetherness embracing a positive attitude, and it is certainly working for us!"

He continued: "However, having said we don't have stars, in this particular game I do feel special mention must be made of the individual contributions of Tania [Cake] and Louise [Ilsley], who both played totally out of their skins and took their performances to new levels."

On the overall performance gainst University, he said: "We dug deep into our squad and the most pleasing thing about it is that the play was seemless.

"We are now at a stage where whoever pulls the shirt on, we play the same way and in the same style and that is testament to the group of players we have nurtured at the club. It's come about with hard work and a good work ethic and I could not be happier with the progress our team are making."

Looking ahead to tonight's game at Budleigh, the Otterettes chief said: "Both teams sport 100 per cent records so far this season. Factor in the local rivalry and the atmosphere a floodlit game always brings and we should have a superb contest on our hands."

The game at Greenway Lane, Budleigh, kicks off at 7.30pm.

