Otterettes all set to bring curtain down on a super season - and in style?

PUBLISHED: 13:47 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 04 April 2019

Half-time team talk conducted by Mike Ringer, the Ottery St mary ladies team coach. Picture by ANTHONY ROWE

Half-time team talk conducted by Mike Ringer, the Ottery St mary ladies team coach. Picture by ANTHONY ROWE

COPYRIGHT-of-ANTHONY-ROWE-L.R.P.S-2018 ALL-RIGHTS-RESERVED

Ottery St Mary ladies bring the curtain down on their season this Sunday (April 7) when they enterain Sidmouth Town ladies at Washbrook Meadow (2pm).

The Otterettes could complete this season as runners-up to champions Budleigh Salterton.

However, to do that they have to beat Seaton on Sunday and then hope that University of Plymouth do not win their last two games, at Budleigh on Sunday and then at Seaton Town on May 5.

The Otterettes go into Sunday’s game sitting third with 24 points from 13 games. Signal Box Oak Villa are currently second, two points better off than Ottery, but they have finished their season.

University are currently fifth with 23 points, but they do have those two games to play.

First things first for the Otterettes, with that being making sure they get the three points at home to Seaton on Sunday afternoon. We wish them, and head coach Mike Ringer, all the very best.

Westward Developments Devon League Division One

P W D L F A Pts

Budleigh Salterton 12 10 0 2 37 18 30

Signal Box Oak Villa 14 8 2 4 61 34 26

Ottery St Mary 13 8 0 5 54 34 24

Axminster Town 14 7 3 4 43 27 24

University 12 7 2 3 65 25 23

Seaton Town 11 5 1 5 34 19 16

Plainmoor 14 1 1 12 18 60 4

Cullompton Rangers 14 1 1 12 15 110 4

