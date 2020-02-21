Advanced search

Otterettes face busy run-in after further postponements

PUBLISHED: 08:45 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 21 February 2020

Ottery St Mary Ladies are facing the prospect of two games a week until the end of the season as the weather continues to disrupt the schedule.

Manager Mikey Ringer said he was 'frustrated' with the situation. He said: "The girls, myself and the coaches are climbing the walls with the lack of games.

"We have 13 games still to go and will have to play two games per week to ensure we finish the league.

"We have it in us to gain that promotion and if we do, we will look to introduce a development team next season.

"The girls have worked bloody hard in training without games each week and now we have the full squad available, selection is difficult for the weekend.

"We are even seeing some of the younger players that are on the verge of open age football training with the ladies. The future is certainly bright and royal blue."

