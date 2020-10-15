Otterettes face Sunday trip to table-topping Liverton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary ladies are in Devon Womens League action on Sunday (October 18) when they travel to face Liverton United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sundays challenge is a big one for the Otterettes as the South Devon side sit top having won all four of their games so far scoring 24 goals in the process.

To date this season, Liverton have beaten Shaldon Villa 6-2 and Activate 4-0 in home league encounters.

The Otterettes were last in action on October 4 when they were 4-1 winners over Shaldon Villa.

In that Washbrook Meadow success, the home goals were scored by Jessica Jenkins (2), Hazel Tucker and Jasmin Pearce.

In their only other away league outing this season the Ottery ladies went down 6-1 on their September 27 visit to Halwill.

Otterettes boss Andrew Braddick says: “It was disappointing that we were not able to play Activate last Sunday and build on our 4-1 win, last time out.

“Sadly, we picked up a number of injuries during the midweek training session and so are not travelling to Liverton with our strongest squad.

“However, the word ‘squad’ is there for a reason for that is what we have and, when one, two or even three players cannot make a game, it’s a chance for others in the group to step forward and put down a marker for that shirt!

“I am confident that whatever 11 takes to the pitch at Liverton will be doing so very capable of getting the job done.

“It will no doubt be a tough game against a strong Liverton side that have started this league season brilliantly.

“But all winning runs come to an end at some stage and we certainly will be trying to be the ones who end their winning start.”

He continued: “If we can play to our strengths and do that well, like we did against Shaldon it should be very competitive contest and certainly great one to watch.”

The next time the Otterettes are in home action will be in a midweek game (October 29) when they host University of Exeter.

They follow that with back-to-back meetings on successive Sunday’s with Signal Box Oak Villa before making the short trip for an East Devon derby with Budleigh Salterton.

That game is set to be played under the Greenway Lane floodlights on November 13 (7pm).