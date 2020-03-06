Advanced search

Otterettes hoping to finally get back to action with Sunday home game

PUBLISHED: 08:34 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 06 March 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary ladies have more reason than most to want to get back into action on Sunday when they are set to entertain Shaldon Villa in a Devon Women's League Premier Division game.

The reason the Otterettes are so keen to play is that, to date, they have only played three of what will eventually be a 16 game league season.

Given that they have only been able to play three games so far, and the season is six months old, then the fact that they still have to platy 13 more games in the final seven weeks of the season means they are going to be mighty busy from now until the end of the campaign.

Otterettes boss Mikey Ringer says: "It's certainly been a frustrating time of late with so many games being called off and I know the girls are champing at the bit to not only kick-start their season, but get a good run of games going."

Talking specifically about Sunday's meeting with Shaldon Villa, the Otterettes boss says: "I continue to feel a real passion for the ladies team. 'My girls' as I like to call them is where is all started for me at this club and they will always be number one for me - even though I accept that some might think I have so many fingers in so many pies that I won't be able to give them the attention they deserve - well, they will always be my number one priority!

"We head into Sunday's game missing a few with long term injuries but we have had a massive boost in recent weeks with Feniton captain Meg Matthews passing on her wealth of knowledge about the ladies game and having a player - she has now signed dual forms so will be available to us when Fenny do not have a game - of her standing ability simply working with our girls in training is a true godsend!"

"It's not that long ago that Shaldon embarrassed us when we met, but that will not be the case this time round. We managed to recruit a couple of new players before the transfer window closed at the end of February. All we need now is the rain to stay away and we can get back to playing football."

Sunday's game at Washbrook Meadow kicks off at 2pm.

